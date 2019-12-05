Other Top-flight players in the state (college plans undecided unless noted)

Mara Braun, Wayzata, G, 5-11, soph.: Well-rounded guard with speed and athleticism.

Kendall Coley, St. Louis Park, G, 6-2, junior: Versatile player with plenty of length.

Sophie Hart, Farmington, C, 6-4, junior: Game changer on defensive end of the floor.

Mallory Heyer, Chaska, F, 6-1, soph.: Can run the floor and provide inside presence.

Lauren Jensen, Lakeville North, G, 5-10, senior: Terrific ability to score in a variety of ways. College: Iowa

Jenna Johnson, Wayzata, F, 6-2, junior: Coming off breakout season of a year ago.

Mackenzie Kramer, St. Michael-Albertville, G, 5-10, senior: Can score as well as find open teammates. College: Lehigh

Adalia McKenzie, Park Center, G, 5-10, junior: Relentless competitor who utilizes athleticism.

Molly Mogensen, Farmington, G, 5-7, senior: Five-year starter will do what it takes to win. College: Creighton

Alexis Pratt, Stillwater, G, 5-5, junior: Uses outstanding speed to get to the basket.

RON HAGGSTROM