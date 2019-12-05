Other Top-flight players in the state (college plans undecided unless noted)
Mara Braun, Wayzata, G, 5-11, soph.: Well-rounded guard with speed and athleticism.
Kendall Coley, St. Louis Park, G, 6-2, junior: Versatile player with plenty of length.
Sophie Hart, Farmington, C, 6-4, junior: Game changer on defensive end of the floor.
Mallory Heyer, Chaska, F, 6-1, soph.: Can run the floor and provide inside presence.
Lauren Jensen, Lakeville North, G, 5-10, senior: Terrific ability to score in a variety of ways. College: Iowa
Jenna Johnson, Wayzata, F, 6-2, junior: Coming off breakout season of a year ago.
Mackenzie Kramer, St. Michael-Albertville, G, 5-10, senior: Can score as well as find open teammates. College: Lehigh
Adalia McKenzie, Park Center, G, 5-10, junior: Relentless competitor who utilizes athleticism.
Molly Mogensen, Farmington, G, 5-7, senior: Five-year starter will do what it takes to win. College: Creighton
Alexis Pratt, Stillwater, G, 5-5, junior: Uses outstanding speed to get to the basket.
RON HAGGSTROM