DENVER — Police say more than 50 vehicles were involved in a weather-related crash in west Denver.
Injuries were reported in the pileup about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, but Denver police say none are considered life-threatening.
The accident happened along eastbound 6th Avenue near southbound I-25. Both directions of 6th Avenue were later closed in that area.
Leading white Democrats court black votes; some find trouble
Coming out of their debate in a key center of black America, the leading Democratic presidential contenders aimed for the party's crucial black and minority vote, with the scramble putting internal party tensions on display.
The Trump impeachment hearings highlight immigrants' stories
One came from northeast England. Another came from the former Soviet Union. A third was born in Canada to parents who'd fled the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.
Quid pro quo, domestic errands: Takeaways from impeachment
President Donald Trump asked a foreign country to investigate a political rival as he enters his reelection campaign. That has been established almost beyond doubt. But Republicans and Democrats agree on little else as they engage in on only the fourth impeachment inquiry in the nation's history.
More than 50 vehicles pile up in crash on Denver road
AG Barr: Epstein's death was a 'perfect storm of screw-ups'
Attorney General William Barr said he initially had his own suspicions about financier Jeffrey Epstein's death while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America but came to conclude that his suicide was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups."