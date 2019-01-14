KABUL, Afghanistan — At least four people were killed when a truck bomb detonated in the capital Kabul on Monday, according to a security official.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that 44 others were wounded when the explosion took place near the Green Village compound in Kabul's Police District Nine (PD9).

Danish added that there at least ten children were among those who wounded in the attack.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar also confirmed that more than 40 wounded people were taken to hospitals in the capital.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic state group have previously claimed attacks in the capital. Taliban insurgents have recently been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces.

The violence comes despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.