HARARE, Zimbabwe — Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident.
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba says at least 20 more were injured, some with severe burns, in the accident on Thursday night.
Charamba says she does not have details about the cause of the accident. Photos posted on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Red Cross show the remains of a bus that was completely incinerated.
The accident happened in Gwanda district, about 550 kilometers (340 miles) south of Harare, Zimbabwe's capital.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
N.Korea official urges Japan to apologize over forced labor
A senior North Korean official on a visit to South Korea has called for Japan to apologize for the wartime forced labor of thousands of Koreans.
World
North Korea running low on TB meds, experts fear epidemic
The withdrawal of a major international aid organization threatens to leave tens of thousands of tuberculosis patients in North Korea without the medication they need and could spiral into a severe crisis if it is not addressed soon, according to health experts familiar with the situation in the North.
World
UK's May appeals to public on Brexit as opponents circle
British Prime Minister Theresa May is appealing directly to voters to back her Brexit plan, as she waits to see whether rivals within her party have gained enough support to launch a leadership challenge.
World
Major hotels in China inspected after room cleaning expose
Chinese authorities are inspecting several major international hotels after hidden camera video showed room cleaning workers using soiled towels to clean cups and glasses and other questionable practices.
World
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
Exhausted migrants in a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers napped on mattresses in a converted municipal gymnasium, while men played soccer and exchanged banter on a crowded, adjoining courtyard. A woman dabbed her crying, naked toddler with a moist cloth.