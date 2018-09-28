NEW YORK — More than 20 million people watched the gripping testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of sexual assault in the 1980s, Christine Blasey Ford, on six television networks.
The drama over Kavanaugh's nomination continued Friday with yet another twist, when Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake successfully called for a week-long FBI investigation. TV networks again set aside regular programming to cover it.
The Nielsen company estimated the viewership for Thursday's all-day hearing on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. There were other networks that covered it, but Nielsen did not immediately have estimates of the additional viewership.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Major GOP group pulls support for 2 imperiled congressmen
A major Republican political group is pulling its support of two endangered GOP House members.
National
Vets home transfers would create $19 million deficit
Lawmakers would drive Wisconsin's veterans homes into the red if they approve the state Department of Veterans Affairs' budget proposal to keep transferring the homes' surplus revenue to a trust fund, according to a new report.
National
The Latest: Ford lawyer thanks senators for new FBI probe
The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Trump directs FBI to investigate Kavanaugh, delaying Senate vote
After a dramatic flurry of last-minute negotiations, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh cleared a key procedural hurdle Friday, but his confirmation prospects were still deeply uncertain as Republicans agreed to ask for a new FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations.
National
Judge strikes down Kentucky law in win for abortion clinic
In a victory for abortion-rights supporters, a federal judge on Friday struck down a Kentucky law that had put the state's last abortion clinic at risking of shutting down when the state's Republican governor cited it in his licensing fight with the Louisville facility.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.