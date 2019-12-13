– On a good day, when the breeze is up and Apache County’s rutted red-clay roads are passable, Legena Wagner’s family drives 45 minutes to fill water containers at a windmill pump. In the days that follow, Wagner dispenses their contents sparingly: half a cup for her 5-year-old to brush his teeth; a couple of pints, well heated, to wash dishes in the decorative enamel bowl on her kitchen table; and about 10 gallons, measured out to last a week, for bathing.

“Running water, it would be such a luxury,” Wagner said, pausing to describe how different her life would be if she didn’t have to trek outside, past the empty plastic buckets and the rootling pigs, to the outhouse with its majestic views across northeast Arizona’s snow-skimmed plateaus.

Wagner is one of more than 2 million Americans who do not have running water and sanitation, according to “Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States.” The report, released by two national nonprofit organizations last month, outlines stark, race-based inequalities: Native American households are 19 times more likely than white households to lack indoor plumbing; blacks and Latinos are twice as likely.

The disparities also reflect an urban-rural divide. While the lead-contamination crisis in Flint, Mich., highlighted the perils of aging infrastructure in the nation’s cities, rural communities face special challenges, often lacking the economies of scale to upgrade systems and the local expertise to operate them. The situation is so dire in parts of rural America that experts liken it to the developing world.

“The cultures are different, but the experiences are similar,” said Brett Gleitsmann, a water supply and sanitation engineer with the Rural Community Assistance Corp. who worked on projects in Africa and south Asia before coming to Native American lands. “Always people are hauling water — from a well, from a relative who has water or a public water station.”

The United States does not have a comprehensive means of tracking the number of people living without piped water, according to George McGraw, founder and CEO of the nonprofit DigDeep.

The sink in Legena Wagner’s kitchen does not have a faucet. Like about a third of the households in the Navajo Nation, she lives without plumbing and running water.

Harder still is to calculate how many people cannot afford water even if they can access it, said Radhika Fox, CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance, a policy-focused nonprofit group that partnered with DigDeep to produce the report.

“That number is much larger than 2 million,” she said.

In the Navajo Nation, the country’s largest Indian reservation, where water has long been held sacred, about one-third of the population of more than 300,000 does not have a tap or flushing toilet.

“Water is life,” the Navajo say. “Tó éí ííná.”

Those who drive miles to windmills, often carrying matches and wood to light fires below the wells’ frozen spigots, may draw water that is not safe. Many water sources across the Navajo Nation are marked with signs warning of contamination, some with naturally occurring toxins such as arsenic, some with uranium and other byproducts of the mining industry.

Wagner wonders whether the rare autoimmune disease she suffers from — adult-onset Still’s disease — could have been caused by the water, and she now supplements her supplies with bottled water from a grocery store an hour away.

The American Water Works Association estimates that maintaining and expanding the country’s water systems will cost $1 trillion over the next 25 years. The Indian Health Service has put a price tag of $200 million for providing water and sanitation in the Navajo Nation.

The long-term underinvestment has come under new fire this year. In July, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., introduced legislation that would plow nearly $220 billion into safe drinking-water programs, prioritizing at-risk communities. At last summer’s Democratic primary debate in Detroit, an hour’s drive from Flint, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., touted her $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes water among the country’s many failing systems.

In a rare bipartisan move, both the House and Senate recently introduced legislation to establish pilot programs designed to assist low-income residents in paying for water and sewage in much the way they can receive assistance for food and heating oil.

“It’s a very new concept,” said Nathan Gardner-Andrews, chief advocacy officer for the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, who warned, “It is going to take a while.”