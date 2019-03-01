MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources would get five additional scientists under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget.
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's four budgets cut nearly 250 DNR positions, including half of the agency's science researchers.
Evers released his first executive budget on Thursday. His plan calls for creating a Bureau of Natural Resources Science within the DNR and creating five new science positions devoted to studying water quality and contamination issues.
He would also give the agency five new positions to regulate factory farms.
His budget doesn't raise camping, fishing or hunting fees. It does nothing to address chronic wasting disease.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Veterans groups push for a 'Bridge of Valor' in Red Wing
The Legislature would need to change state law to approve the name.
National
2 arrested, protested Confederate bust at Tennessee Capitol
Two African-American activists were arrested Thursday, the final day of Black History Month, while demanding lawmakers remove a bust from the state Capitol of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early Ku Klux Klan leader.
National
Homeland Security extends immigration protections
Homeland Security officials have formally extended protections that allowed immigrants from four countries to live and work legally in the United States.
National
Lawyer: Casino mogul, GOP donor Adelson in dire health
Casino magnate and GOP donor Sheldon Adelson is not in good health and has not being at his company's offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day.
Business
Health care costs in Minn. projected to grow by 7.4% a year for years to come
State report says potential cost surge brings sustainability concerns.