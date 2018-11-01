More Rain On The Way After A Wet And Cool October

October Recap

October 2018 will go down as a colder and wetter month than average in the Twin Cities. The average daily temperature at MSP was 45.8F, -3.1F below average, making this October the 22nd coldest on record. Meanwhile, 3.40” of rain fell, good enough for the 28th wettest October on record. We also saw 0.3" of snow, -0.3" below average.

As we look statewide at precipitation, many areas of eastern and northern Minnesota saw heavy precipitation in October, with numerous 2-4"+ amounts. The top amount at an NWS long-term climate location in the state was Brainerd, which saw 5.11" of rain/melted snow in October - the 6th wettest October on record.

Most NWS long-term climate locations in the state saw above-average precipitation in October. The exception was in Park Rapids, which was slightly below average.

We also picked up some snow during the month. The highest total was in International Falls, where 3.1" of snow fell. That made this October for them the 18th snowiest on record.

_______________________________________________

Deer Opener Statistics And Forecast

Image: Deer Hunt - 1933. Courtesy: Minnesota Historical Society

Saturday is the annual Minnesota Deer Opener as hunters will be heading out into the woods in blaze orange. Do you remember last years opener, when International Falls saw 6" of snow? Here's more from the Minnesota Climatology Department and the MN DNR: "Minnesota's 2018 Firearm Deer Hunting Opener is Saturday, November 3. The normal high temperature for November 3 ranges from the upper 30s across northern Minnesota to the upper 40s near the Iowa border. The average low temperature is in the 20s to low 30s. The historical probability of receiving measurable precipitation on November 3 is approximately 25%. Early November precipitation often falls as snow in the north, while rain is more likely in the south. An enduring, winter-long snow cover is typically not established until later in November, even in northern Minnesota. There has been significant snowfall on the Firearm Deer Hunting Opener in recent memory. 6.0 inches of snow fell at International Falls on the Deer Hunting Opener in 2017. In St. Cloud, a mere 0.3 inches fell, but there was a snow cover of 4 inches. The 2017 Firearm Deer Hunting Opener was cold and wintry with 30s to low 40s statewide."

A system pushing out of the Rockies will start to bring some slight chances of rain and snow across the state by the time hunters wake up Saturday morning, but better chances of precipitation will hold off until later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s up north as you head out to your stands, with 30s expected across central and southern Minnesota.

Those precipitation chances will expand across most of the state as we go through Saturday, with highs ranging from around 40 up north to the mid and upper 40s in southern Minnesota. Precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain across southern Minnesota, with a mix of rain and snow possible as you head northward.

Lows will dip again into the 30s across most of the state Sunday morning with some 20s possible in northwestern parts of the state. Precipitation will still be occurring, so some changeover to all snow across northern Minnesota will be possible during the overnight and early Sunday morning hours.

Precipitation will be slow to move out of the region Sunday, working its way west to east. By Sunday evening, only eastern Minnesota will hold on to precipitation chances, but it could linger in the Arrowhead through Sunday Night into early Monday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s across most of the state.

_______________________________________________

More Rain On The Way After A Wet And Cool October

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

We’ve turned the calendar into November and that can only mean two things: Black Friday is just three weeks away, and more inevitable mentions of snow in the forecast across the state.

Before we talk about future snow, though, the month of October ended up cooler and wetter than average in the Twin Cities. The average daily temperature at MSP was 45.8F, -3.1F below average, making this October the 22nd coldest on record. Meanwhile, 3.40” of rain fell, good enough for the 28th wettest October on record. We also saw snow last month, with 0.3” falling in the Twin Cities. However, 3.1” fell up in International Falls, making it their 18th snowiest October on record.

A couple different systems will bring rain and snow chances across the state today and into the Deer Hunting Opener weekend. Parts of northern Minnesota could pick up to an inch or two of snow in spots, but it should be warm enough for mainly rain over the next several days in the Twin Cities. More precipitation will be possible as you head out to the polls on Election Day.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High 47. Low 37. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind E 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Next system slides in with rain. High 46. Low 40. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Fall back one hour! Showers linger. High 45. Low 38. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Afternoon rain across southern Minnesota. High 47. Low 38. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Election Day showers. High 44. Low 34. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few northern Minnesota snow showers. Cloudy. High 40. Low 30. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Peaks of sunshine. More northern Minnesota snow showers. High 39. Low 30. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 2nd

1938: A tornado touches down at Nashwauk in Isanti County. Many livestock killed.

1842: A mild spell occurs at Ft. Snelling, where the temperature rises to 60 degrees.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 2nd

Average High: 49F (Record: 72F set in 1978)

Average Low: 33F (Record: 9F set in 1951)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 0.72" set in 1901)

Average Snow: 0.2" (Record: 5.3" in 1992)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 2nd

Sunrise: 7:52 AM

Sunset: 5:59 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 6 minutes and 47 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 45 seconds

*Latest Sunrise Before DST Ends: November 3rd (7:54 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 6th-14th (4:31 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 10 Hours Of Daylight?: November 5th (9 hours, 58 minutes, 38 seconds)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A weak surface low dissipating over southern Minnesota will bring the chance of rain to southern Minnesota Friday, with a mix of rain and snow expected across central and northern Minnesota. In some spots across northern Minnesota, some slight accumulations could occur between Thursday Night and Friday. The only part of the state that may miss out on the precipitation is far northern Minnesota in places like Roseau and International Falls. Highs will range from the upper 30s up north to near 50 across southern Minnesota.

In most areas, these highs will still be below average on Friday - up to ten degrees below average in parts of the Arrowhead.

A slight cool down is expected in the Twin Cities as we head into the weekend - but that only means highs in the mid-40s instead of in the upper 40s to low 50s. We do warm back to those levels early next week before a more considerable cool down arrives for the middle and end of next week, as some models are indicating highs may only be in the 30s.

Through 7 PM Saturday, precipitation totals are expected to be a quarter inch or less across much of the state. There will be parts of northern Minnesota that miss out on the precipitation during this time.

Some slight snow accumulation will be possible from Thursday Night into Saturday across parts of central and northern Minnesota. Some areas between Brainerd and Bemidji could see a quick inch or two of accumulation, mainly Thursday Night into Friday.

Precipitation chances (mainly rain) will continue into Sunday in the Twin Cities. Between Thursday and the end of the weekend, some models are hinting at a half an inch to an inch of rain possible. Another precipitation chance - once again mainly in the form of rain for the Twin Cities - could impact the region early next week (especially Monday Night into Election Day Tuesday). That precipitation chance, though, will depend on how far south and east an area of low pressure passes to southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Friday, a front moving eastward will bring chances of showers and storms along the Eastern Seaboard, driving in some cooler temperatures as well. A weakening area of low pressure will bring rain to parts of the Ohio Valley as well as rain and snow in the western Great Lakes. An area of low pressure moving out of Canada will spread rain and snow across parts of the northern and central Rockies as well as the northern Plains. In the Pacific Northwest, a cold front nearing the coast will bring a round of heavy rain and higher elevation snow.

Behind the front moving eastward Friday, temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below average across the upper Midwest and Mississippi Valley. Highs will be above average across most of the west and east coast areas.

A couple areas of heavy rain will be possible into the first half of the weekend. First, some areas of the Northeast and Southeast could pick up 2-3"+ of rain due to the cold front moving through the region. Heavy precipitation will also be possible in the Pacific Northwest, with the potential of 3-4"+ of precipitation for the Cascades and Olympics.

Over a foot of snow is possible in some of the higher elevations of the Rockies over the next couple days, with 2-5" possible in parts of North Dakota Friday into Saturday.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

Historic flooding in Italy: What role has climate change played in the destruction?

More from USA Today: "At least 11 people have died in Italy this week due to historic flooding throughout the country, officials said Tuesday. In Venice, more than 70 percent of the city was inundated as water levels rose over five feet above normal. In addition to heavy rain, sea water was also pushed into the city by a powerful storm and exacerbated by high tides. In fact, Venice saw its fourth-largest tides since at least 1936, according to the city's website. The famous tile floor in Saint Mark's Cathedral was damaged as the basilica flooded for just the fifth time in nine centuries, Italian media reported."

Oceans warming faster than anticipated, giving even less time to stave off worst impacts of climate change, study finds

More from the Los Angeles Times: "The world’s oceans may be heating up faster than previously thought — meaning the planet could have even less time to avoid catastrophic global warming than predicted just weeks ago by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, ocean temperatures have been warming 60% more than outlined by the IPCC. “The ocean warmed more than we thought, and that has serious implications for future policy,” said Laure Resplandy, a researcher at Princeton University’s Environmental Institute who coauthored the report. “This is definitely something that should and will be taken into account in the next report.” The new study, authored by scientists at Princeton University, UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and a number of other research centers around the world, is not the first to suggest oceans could be warmer than previously thought. The report, however, relies on a novel approach that could revolutionize how scientists measure the ocean’s temperature. The findings would need to be reproduced in coming years to gain widespread acceptance throughout the scientific community."

New research shows the toll climate change is taking on Florida farmworkers

More from ThinkProgress: "Climate change is taking a heavy toll on farmworkers in Florida, where new research indicates excessive heat stress is increasingly becoming a public health problem with severe human rights and economic implications for the state. A new report released Tuesday by the non-profit organization Public Citizen, along with the Farmworker Association of Florida (FWAF) and a researcher at Emory University, corroborates what advocates have argued for years: that climate change is impacting farmworkers in Florida. An analysis of temperature data for all of the state’s 67 counties between May 1 and September 30, 2018, found that workers across Florida were exposed to dangerous levels of heat — temperatures above 82.4°F for moderate work and 78.8°F and 77°F for heavy and very heavy work respectively. Long-term exposure to high temperatures can spark fatigue and nausea, along with heat stroke, dehydration, and over a prolonged period, organ failure. This temperature assessment was then combined with a study from Emory which had 250 Florida workers wear special equipment while working in order to study their reactions to heat. Blood and urine samples were also collected as part of the study, which ultimately found that four out of five workers were exceeding 100.4°F in body temperature on at least one day during the study, increasing their susceptibility to heat illness."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser

- D.J. Kayser