The Gophers set up their nonconference schedule to test themselves away from home early to prepare them for a brutal stretch in late November and December.

Friday’s game against DePaul was the first of five straight contests against high-major opponents, including two early Big Ten matchups.

Richard Pitino thought playing at home Friday would give his team the confidence it needed to beat an undefeated Big East opponent. But more questions arise after a 73-68 loss to the Blue Demons at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (3-4) got 19 points and 18 rebounds from Daniel Oturu, but they dropped to 0-4 against high-major opponents this season, which includes losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah away from the Barn.

After trailing by double digits in the second half, freshman Bryan Greenlee’s steal with 10.7 left set up a final play for the Gophers to tie the game down 71-68. But Gabe Kalscheur’s three-pointer was blocked.

With Friday’s victory, the Blue Demons (8-0) added a third road win against a Power Five opponent, including at Iowa and Boston College. They were led by Charlie Moore’s 21 points and 12 assists. Paul Reed also had 11 points and eight blocks.

Coming off a 22-win NCAA tournament season, Pitino replaced three starters with three transfers, but the Gophers with Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir have needed more time to adjust together than expected.

Carr scored just four points on 2 for 9 shooting. Willis and Demir combined for 30 points to spark the Gophers in the second half, but they made a couple costly mistakes in crunch time.

The game’s most critical sequence came after Oturu’s two free throws cut Minnesota’s deficit to 69-66 with under three minutes remaining. Demir received a pass near the basket from Oturu on a double team, but he was blocked by Reed. On the ensuing Gophers possession, Willis missed a wide-open layup after a turnover by DePaul.

It was a rough end to a game where Willis showed toughness returning after falling awkwardly early in the second half. The Vanderbilt transfer headed to the locker room limping on his right leg, but he returned to score five points, including a layup to cut it to 51-50 just under 13 minutes to play.

DePaul answered to pull away by double digits three times. The biggest second half lead came on a basket by Darious Hall for a 65-55 advantage with 7:21 to play.

Oturu battled against the length and athleticism of the Blue Demons all game. The 6-foot-10 Cretin-Derham Hall product scored six points during an 8-0 run to pull within 65-63 on two free throws, but back-to-back turnovers kept Minnesota from tying the game.

The Gophers’ grueling schedule continues Monday against Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but that follows with Big Ten opening games at Iowa and vs. Ohio State at home.