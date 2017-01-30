In a sweeping public display of unity, religious leaders representing nearly all of Minnesota’s faith communities joined forces Monday to urge President Trump to rescind his temporary halt to immigration, arguing it defied “the mandates of our faith” to turn away vulnerable people in urgent need of safety.

A dozen Muslim, Jewish and Christian leaders — ranging from evangelical to the St. Paul-Minneapolis Archbishop — spoke at a quickly assembled news conference in Minneapolis to share their concerns.

“We have let fear and false facts define our refugee policy,” said Carl Nelson, president of Transform Minnesota, the network of evangelical churches in Minnesota. “God commands us to love, welcome and seek justice for refugees and other immigrants.”

Leaders also criticized the “thinly veiled attempt” to target Muslim refugees.

“President Trump’s mother is an immigrant,” said Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota. “President Trump’s wife is an immigrant. His ex-wife is an immigrant. This is about stoking fear.”

The hour-plus long news conference at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church follows Trump’s executive order Friday to bar citizens from Somalia and six other largely Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. It also suspends all refugee admission for 120 days and bans all Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. until further notice.

Protesters gather on Sunday at MSP Airport to protest the travel ban.

Minnesota’s religious communities have a long tradition of supporting refugees. Four of the five state refugee resettlement agencies are faith-based — the Minnesota Council of Churches, Lutheran Social Service, Catholic Charities, and Arrive Ministries, an affiliate of World Relief.

Those refugees include a Somali mother and baby who had fled to China, and were supposed to arrive in Minneapolis through Arrive Ministries on Valentine’s Day, said Nelson. They include a Somali girl, who was born shortly before her mother left Uganda four years ago, slated to arrive in Minneapolis Monday through Lutheran Social Service.

Eleven families with 21 people were slated to arrive through the Minnesota Council of Churches resettlement in January and February, all to reunite with family members, said the Rev. Peg Chemberlin, the council CEO. That’s been canceled.

“See what our fear has done?” said Chemberlin. “It’s kept a 4-year-old from uniting with her mother.”

Bishop Bruce Ough, of the United Methodist Church of Minnesota, and president of the denomination’s Council of Bishops, called the immigration ban “expensive, unnecessary, and profoundly antithetical to our values of compassion, dignity, and justice for all individuals.”

He quoted a Greek translation of the Bible, in which Jesus says: “Whoever seeks to build a wall around their soul shall destroy it; whoever tears down the wall (around their soul) shall bring their soul to a living birth.”

“The very soul of our country is at stake,” said Ough. “When we abandon strangers who are at risk of bigotry, xenophobia, and violence, we not only destroy their hope, we destroy our own souls.”

College presidents issue statements

Meanwhile, University of Minnesota President issued a statement Sunday that did not come down on either side of Trump’s move, but, pointing out that a federal judge issued a stay affecting parts of the executive order, Kaler continued that “this is an evolving situation, and we will continue to monitor it closely.”

Kaler said the university has more than 8,000 students and scholars from around the world, including hundreds from the nations identified in the executive order. On the university’s Twin Cities campus, there are more than 100 students who are Iranian citizens, none from Sudan and three or fewer from the other five, according to the fall enrollment data.

“We have communicated with members of those communities, and we will continue to assess whether any of them have yet been adversely affected by the executive order,” his statement read. “If so, we will help.”

While not mentioning Kaler by name, Macalester College President Brian Rosenberg issued a statement Monday describing some of the statements from other college presidents as “too cautious.”

“The recent executive orders pose threats to our work that are at least as great as, if not greater than, the challenges to affirmative action. … They would threaten the safety, security, and basic human dignity of many people who walk beside us every day.

“I respect the right of anyone to argue that one or more of these proposed changes in policy is defensible. I hope others will respect my right to argue that they are not,” Rosenberg wrote.

He said that the St. Paul private college will work with nearby Macalester Plymouth United Church of Christ in its role as a place of sanctuary and take whatever action it can, “within the bounds of the law, to lessen the impact of these policies.”

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this article.