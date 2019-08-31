Researchers, using used data on 56,048 Danes, found that compared with people in the lowest one-fifth in consuming flavonoids — found in tea, chocolate, red wine, citrus, berries, apples and broccoli — those in the highest one-fifth had a 17% reduced risk for all-cause mortality, a 15% reduced risk for cardiovascular disease death, and a 20% reduced risk for cancer mortality.
Preemies less likely to get vaccinations
Preterm babies — those born before 37 weeks of gestation — were 23% less likely than full-term babies to have had the required shots by 19 months, and 27% less likely to have completed the series by age 3, said the study in Pediatrics.
News services
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Science
Local
How can Minnesotans help the Amazon rainforest amid fires? Local nonprofits offer some ideas
Events thousands of miles away can prompt action close to home, leaders of Twin Cities groups say.
World
Trouble in the Amazon extends beyond Brazil
Bolivia, Peru have seen faster growth in fires.
National
Trump declares new Space Command key to American defense
Declaring space crucial to the nation's defense, President Donald Trump said Thursday the Pentagon has established U.S. Space Command to preserve American dominance on "the ultimate high ground."
Nation
Largest study of its kind finds no single specific 'gay gene'
The largest study of its kind found new evidence that genes contribute to same-sex sexual behavior, but it echoes research that says there are no specific genes that make people gay.
Science
Scientists seek to unwind secrets of spiders' silk
How spiders could lead to better pesticides, fishing lines and space gear.