Researchers, using used data on 56,048 Danes, found that compared with people in the lowest one-fifth in consuming flavonoids — found in tea, chocolate, red wine, citrus, berries, apples and broccoli — those in the highest one-fifth had a 17% reduced risk for all-cause mortality, a 15% reduced risk for cardiovascular disease death, and a 20% reduced risk for cancer mortality.

Preemies less likely to get vaccinations

Preterm babies — those born before 37 weeks of gestation — were 23% less likely than full-term babies to have had the required shots by 19 months, and 27% less likely to have completed the series by age 3, said the study in Pediatrics.

