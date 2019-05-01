– Federal prosecutors are pursuing a new set of parents in the college admissions fraud scandal, sending ripples of fear through elite circles in Southern California and stirring speculation about which well-heeled executive or celebrity might be the next to be charged.

The prosecutors have informed some of the parents — the exact number is unclear — that they are under investigation in the nation’s largest-ever college admissions probe, according to four defense lawyers. During a trip to Los Angeles in April, the lead prosecutor conferred with lawyers for at least two of these parents.

At the same time, defense lawyers say that many more parents are worried that they, too, will be targeted and are scrambling to hire lawyers and figure out what to do. And, even with these new lines of investigation underway, prosecutors said that they have sent target letters to three students, raising the prospect that the students could face criminal charges and compounding their families’ anxieties.

William Singer, the college consultant at the center of the scheme, was based in Newport Beach, and many of his clients were in the Los Angeles area. Some of those clients are now grappling with a secret, nerve-racking waiting game, while fellow parents openly gloat about cheaters getting their due or whisper about which high school senior might have benefited from some shady help.

“For many of these people, this is the only thing they can think about,” said one defense lawyer in Los Angeles whose firm represents several parents who have not been charged, some of whom have been in contact with the government. He declined to be quoted by name, citing concerns about how that might affect his firm’s clients.

He said these clients have watched as the 33 parents already charged have been publicly shamed. They worry that they, too, could be exposed for having ties to Singer, and that, like the parents already charged, they could have been caught on recorded phone calls talking about their children and their prospects for college.

Singer

This story is based on interviews with seven defense lawyers and more than a dozen parents at Los Angeles private schools where families have been implicated in the scandal.

Christina Sterling, spokeswoman for the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, which has brought the case, declined to answer specific questions about who will next face charges but said: “I can confirm that the investigation remains active, including potentially charging additional defendants.”

The prosecutors have acknowledged that they are pursuing new targets, writing in a recent court filing that it was important to limit dissemination of discovery materials because they would include “information concerning uncharged co-conspirators and targets of the investigation who have not yet been publicly charged.”