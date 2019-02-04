The Patriots and the super Six
The New England Patriots tied the Pittsburgh Steelers with their sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday night in Atlanta. Not only that but Bill Belichick, at 66, became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl, and Tom Brady, at 41, became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Brady’s Super Bowl title was his sixth, a record for one player. Here are all six of the Patriots’ Super Bowl championships:
Season Result
2001 def. St. Louis 20-17
2003 def. Carolina 32-29
2004 def. Philadelphia 24-21
2014 def. Seattle 28-24
2016 def. Atlanta 34-28 (OT)
2018 def. L.A. Rams 13-3
