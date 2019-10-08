COLUMBUS, Ohio — More men are stepping forward with allegations about sexual misconduct by a former Ohio State sports doctor now accused of abusing students from 1979 to 1997.

The addition of two lawsuits filed late last week means a total of about 200 men are suing the university over its failure to stop the late Dr. Richard Strauss, despite employees knowing about concerns.

Lawyers say they represent even more men who aren't listed plaintiffs, taking the number of accusers above 300.

The latest accusers to identify themselves publicly include former lacrosse player Mike Avery, a news anchor in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He told NBC News that Strauss fondled him during several physical exams.

The school says about 1,500 instances of decades-old sexual misconduct by Strauss have been reported since last year.