Since 2015, several District of Columbia council members have attempted to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Four times the measure died.

This year, Council Member David Grosso tried a new approach, introducing emergency legislation and undermining the control of the chairman. It worked.

A majority approved the bill, and the mayor signed it Friday, conveniently in time to be effective for Monday, which will be officially known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in D.C.

The development comes in a year when at least five states and numerous cities and towns have joined a long list of localities that have already moved to formally recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Columbus Day’s position as a federal holiday, meaning most banks are closed and federal government workers get a paid break, stands. But the latest moves add even more variety to how local and state governments approach the day.

In some cases, one holiday has replaced another, and in other cases, the two will be recognized simultaneously. There has been little consistency in use of apostrophes — it’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day in New Mexico and Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin, for example — or in the tactics employed to push the change through.

The statue of Christopher Columbus in front of Union Station in Washington, D.C., was dedicated on June 8, 1912.

Here’s a look at some localities that will be formally honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time on Monday.

• Maine: One town is refusing to join the state in renaming Columbus Day.

• Vermont: It passed a law this year renaming Columbus Day, joining Maine as the only New England states to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

• Wisconsin: The state will recognize Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day simultaneously.

Students at the Indian Community School in the Milwaukee suburb of Franklin lobbied for Indigenous Peoples Day for three years. They were inspired by learning that the first people in America were their ancestors, not Christopher Columbus, they told the local TV station WISN.

The students saw their efforts pay off Tuesday when Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order at the school declaring the second Monday in October to be Indigenous Peoples Day.

• Grand Forks, N.D.: The city will honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time.

Jeannie Mock, a City Council member, had not spent a great deal of time thinking about Columbus Day until members of her community introduced a resolution to replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. She was taken aback by how moving the testimony was.

“It was pretty emotional,” she said. “Quite a few people talked about how much it meant to them personally, as Native Americans or from a historical perspective, that Columbus did a lot of bad things even for that time period.” Others were similarly affected. In July, the council unanimously voted to make the change.

Minneapolis first marked Indigenous Peoples Day in 2014 and St. Paul followed suit that same year. In 2016, Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statewide proclamation.