Mark Twain once described the public library as “the most enduring of memorials,” a free center of intellectual and educational power accessible to old and young alike. Libraries today are seeking to keep it that way, with many offering a reprieve to those who fail to return their books on time.

Last week, the Free Library of Philadelphia ended its policy of charging fines on overdue materials. It is one of several large library systems, among them Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and San Diego, that have adopted a no-fee or amnesty policy in recent years. (The St. Paul Public Library went fine-free in January 2019 and Duluth abolished library late fees for all library users last fall, joining Hibbing and Grand Marais outstate).

In Philadelphia, lost or destroyed items need to be replaced before people can check out more books, said Siobhan Reardon, director of the Free Library. However, in lieu of cash, the library also accepts “new or gently used copies” as replacements. Why? Libraries want the books and other materials back so other patrons can enjoy them.

Even as free information has proliferated online, libraries have remained essential fixtures of America’s small towns and city neighborhoods. “Libraries are the lifeblood of American communities and democratic culture,” said Eric Klinenberg, a New York University professor of social science and author of the 2018 book “Palaces for the People.” “One of the special things about libraries and librarians is that they dignify the people who walk in.”

The American Library Association urged its members a year ago to re-examine their policies on fines, which it said discouraged violators from accessing other services. Libraries are home to movie nights, free children’s activities, career training and literacy programs, and they offer computer access to patrons.

In October, the Chicago Public Library eliminated late fees, citing research that showed that young and low-income patrons were disproportionately affected by the fines. One in five suspended library cards belonged to children age 14 and younger.

Cities in California have been at the center of the shift. According to a 2019 report prepared by the San Francisco Public Library and the San Francisco Financial Justice Project, overdue library fines disproportionately affected low-income and black patrons. “Locations serving low-income areas have higher average debt amounts and more blocked users,” the report said.

For many, libraries are a safe haven. “When you walk in the door, you have access to our cultural heritage and people who ask, ‘How can I help you?’ ” said Klinenberg of NYU.

Some sociologists, he said, extol the virtue of diners and coffee shops as welcoming centers of everyday life. “But not everyone can enjoy $6 cups of coffee and the cafe culture that comes with it.”