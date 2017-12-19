An­oth­er trip back to jail ap­pears like­ly for one­time sports talk ra­di­o per­son­al­i­ty Jeff Du­bay, who has plead­ed guil­ty to beat­ing a woman af­ter an ar­gu­ment over his bring­ing an­oth­er woman to the Cot­tage Grove house that he and the vic­tim shared.

Du­bay, 49, plead­ed guil­ty Mon­day in Wash­ing­ton County District Court to third-de­gree as­sault, a fel­o­ny, in con­nec­tion with the at­tack on Aug. 2 at the home in the 8000 block of Jen­sen Avenue S., where the blood­ied vic­tim had a large bump near one eye and a tooth knocked out.

The a­gree­ment calls for no more than 120 days in jail, and the pros­e­cu­tion “will be re­quest­ing the de­fend­ant serve 120 days in jail, and the de­fense may ar­gue for less.”

While Du­bay re­mains free be­fore sen­ten­cing on March 22, he is re­quired to under­go sub­stance a­buse treat­ment, ab­stain from al­co­hol and il­lic­it drugs and have no con­tact with his vic­tim, As­sist­ant County Attorney Siv Yurichuk said Tues­day.

Ac­cord­ing to the crim­i­nal com­plaint:

When po­lice ar­rived at the scene, a woman out­side told them an­oth­er woman was be­ing at­tacked in­side. The vic­tim came out and told po­lice that the home is hers, she and Du­bay have had sex there in the past, and she would get up­set when he would bring women there.

She asked Du­bay to have the oth­er woman leave. He be­came an­gry, shoved his vic­tim to the floor and punched her in the face sev­er­al times. One punch dis­lodged a tooth. Upon ques­tion­ing by po­lice, Du­bay said he was de­fend­ing him­self against the in­jured woman.

Soon af­ter he was charged, Du­bay wrote on Face­book that he was “wrong­ful­ly ac­cused ... Be as­sured I will ap­pear in court and de­fend vig­or­ous­ly, as I am ab­so­lute­ly not guil­ty of the charges.”

Du­bay had been a longtime co-host with Paul Allen on KFAN Radio, the Twin Cities’ lead­ing sports talk out­let. Du­bay was fired af­ter be­ing ar­rest­ed in 2008 for co­caine pos­ses­sion. He was con­victed, en­tered two treat­ments pro­grams but didn’t suc­cess­ful­ly com­plete them.

In 2010, he was or­dered to spend 87 days in the Ramsey County work­house af­ter ad­mit­ting he a­gain used co­caine in May of that year.

Du­bay re­turned to the air­waves on 1500 ESPN, but was let go af­ter a year in 2014 in a cost-cut­ting move.

In Au­gust 2016, Du­bay was sen­tenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years’ pro­ba­tion for drug pos­ses­sion.