Another trip back to jail appears likely for onetime sports talk radio personality Jeff Dubay, who has pleaded guilty to beating a woman after an argument over his bringing another woman to the Cottage Grove house that he and the victim shared.
Dubay, 49, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County District Court to third-degree assault, a felony, in connection with the attack on Aug. 2 at the home in the 8000 block of Jensen Avenue S., where the bloodied victim had a large bump near one eye and a tooth knocked out.
The agreement calls for no more than 120 days in jail, and the prosecution “will be requesting the defendant serve 120 days in jail, and the defense may argue for less.”
While Dubay remains free before sentencing on March 22, he is required to undergo substance abuse treatment, abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs and have no contact with his victim, Assistant County Attorney Siv Yurichuk said Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
When police arrived at the scene, a woman outside told them another woman was being attacked inside. The victim came out and told police that the home is hers, she and Dubay have had sex there in the past, and she would get upset when he would bring women there.
She asked Dubay to have the other woman leave. He became angry, shoved his victim to the floor and punched her in the face several times. One punch dislodged a tooth. Upon questioning by police, Dubay said he was defending himself against the injured woman.
Soon after he was charged, Dubay wrote on Facebook that he was “wrongfully accused ... Be assured I will appear in court and defend vigorously, as I am absolutely not guilty of the charges.”
Dubay had been a longtime co-host with Paul Allen on KFAN Radio, the Twin Cities’ leading sports talk outlet. Dubay was fired after being arrested in 2008 for cocaine possession. He was convicted, entered two treatments programs but didn’t successfully complete them.
In 2010, he was ordered to spend 87 days in the Ramsey County workhouse after admitting he again used cocaine in May of that year.
Dubay returned to the airwaves on 1500 ESPN, but was let go after a year in 2014 in a cost-cutting move.
In August 2016, Dubay was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years’ probation for drug possession.