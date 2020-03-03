FORT MYERS, FLA. - After two days on the road, the Twins are back at the friendly confines of Hammond Stadium as they take on Ron Gardenhire and Twins East.

Yes, Twins East.

It was already known that former Twins C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop signed with the Tigers during the offseason. But another familiar face is on the Tigers' travel roster for today's game.'

Kennys Vargas.

The former slugging prospect has signed a minor league deal with the Tigers in hopes of making another run at the majors. Vargas left the Twins after the 2018 season, spending part of last season with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Japanese Leagues.

But now he's giving MLB another chance. He's the only one of the three former Twins players on he trip today. The Tigers also have former Twins draftee Niko Goodrum. And good grief, former Twins lefty Hector Santiago also is in camp. Make that four. Twins East.

Not a lot of news in Twins camp today. Infielder Wilfredo Tovar, who ran into visa problems while attempting to travel to camp, arrived today and took part in morning workouts. That leaves Fernando Romero as the only Twin not in camp yet.

Marwin Gonzalez makes his spring training debut today. He's starting at second base,



Tigers

TBA



Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Jake Cave, CF

Randy Dobnak, RHP