– More evidence emerged Monday that the Sri Lankan government had ignored detailed warnings about an imminent terrorist attack, days before suicide bombers killed more than 250 people at crowded churches and hotels.

In a memo dated April 9 and labeled "Top Secret, (Eyes Only)," the chief of national intelligence warned the country's police chief that "Sri Lanka based Zahran Hashmi of National Towheed Jamaat and his associates are planning to carry out a suicide terrorist attack in Sri Lanka shortly." The bombings came 12 days later.

The memo, whose authenticity was confirmed by two high-ranking government officials, is the earliest one revealed so far to have so obviously conveyed a sense of urgency. A security memo two days later warned of "a possible suicide attack" by the radical Islamist group.

Day by day, the paper trail of detailed warnings gets longer, casting more doubts on President Maithripala Sirisena's claims that he did not know the attack was coming.

No extra police officers were deployed, and Roman Catholic leaders have said they would have canceled Easter mass had they known about the warnings.

The April 9 memo said the terrorist group was "planning to target some important churches" and the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the capital, and "may adopt any of the following modes of attack: suicide attack, weapon attack, knife attack, truck attack."

The memo closes: "It is important to alert the law enforcement agencies to be vigilant concerning the information."

On Monday, Sirisena banned "all forms of clothing that cover a person's face and prevents them from being identified," an order seen as being directed at the niqabs and burqas that some Muslim women wear in public.