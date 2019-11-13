One of the most dangerous bush-fire days in the history of southeastern Australia, particularly from Greater Sydney north to Byron Bay, resulted Tuesday in numerous large and rapidly spreading blazes. But the day passed without the huge loss to life and property that was feared.

It did, however, spark a political firestorm over the role that climate change is playing in intensifying the fires.

Firefighters are bracing for more dangerous conditions in coming days, as the entire Australian continent is projected to be dry, with just a few showers occurring over Tasmania during the next 10 days.

Tuesday featured more than 15 emergency warnings from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, which included the dire and direct wording of “It is too late to leave … Seek shelter as the fire approaches.”

More than 600 schools in New South Wales were closed and several were evacuated. Strong winds out of the northwest and a hot, bone-dry air mass catapulted fire danger to “catastrophic” risk level, its highest ever, for the Sydney metropolitan area. Late in the day, southerly winds, accompanied by 50-mph gusts, blasted northward, surging through Sydney, rapidly dropping temperatures but playing havoc with firefighting efforts by shifting the direction of the dozens of fires already burning.

More than 3,800 square miles of forest and farmland has already burned across New South Wales so far this fire season, more than three times the amount that burned during all of last season.

According to RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales is gearing up for more dire fire weather from Friday into the weekend, and the outlook calls for hot and dry weather next week as well. It’s unlikely ongoing fires will be extinguished before the return of perilous fire weather conditions again.

“You can guarantee we’re not going to be able to get around to all of these fires before the next wave of bad weather,” Fitzsimmons said.

Computer models show a huge precipitation hole over Australia for at least the next 10 days, which is unusual.

The politics

Climate change has long been a fault line in Australian politics, with several recent national elections hinging in part on the climate proposals of each major candidate. Current Prime Minister Scott Morrison has advocated for more coal development and has expressed skepticism about the severity of human-caused global warming, arguing that coal mining creates jobs. Most controversially, he has pushed forward with efforts to construct the Adani Mine in Queensland, which scientists have warned could pollute the already imperiled Great Barrier Reef.

Many on social media have denounced Morrison’s pro-coal stance given the grave bush-fire situation, citing the scientific evidence showing that climate change is already worsening the country’s bush-fire problem.

On Tuesday, Sen. Jordon Steele-John, of the Green Party, blamed the major political parties, including Morrison, for not doing enough to reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. Australia is a leading producer of coal and has one of the highest carbon emissions per capita of any nation in the world.

“You are no better than a bunch of arsonists — borderline arsonists, and you should be ashamed,” Steele-John said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

In response, Morrison called for toning down the rhetoric as the fires continue to burn. He called for the focus to be on the operational task of putting the fires out before discussing climate change.

“The last thing that people in an urgent crisis need at the moment is hearing politicians shout at each other,” Morrison said.