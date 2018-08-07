CHICAGO — Chicago police say hundreds of extra officers are being deployed to city neighborhoods where a burst of gun violence over the weekend left at least 11 people dead and around 70 wounded.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a Tuesday news conference that 400 additional officers are already patrolling areas on the West and South Sides where most of the shootings occurred. Another 200 will be added by the coming weekend.

Victims of this weekend's shootings ranged in age from 11 to 63. One teenage boy was fatally shot while riding a bike Sunday afternoon, and other shootings took place at a block party and a funeral.

In order to complete the increase, some officers will have their regular shifts extended, while other units will have their days off canceled.