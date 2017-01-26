New federal charges in the Starkey Laboratories fraud case add charges of filing false tax returns against two former company officers.

The charges appeared in a superseding indictment Wednesday that tacked on four new criminal counts to the 30 previously filed against three former Starkey executives and two Starkey associates with large reputations in the world of hearing aid manufacturers.

Adding to fraud and embezzlement charges filed in September, fired Starkey president Jerry Ruzicka was charged with significantly under-reporting his income on tax returns filed in 2010 and 2014. Court documents said his “adjusted gross income was substantially in excess” of the $782,693 he reported in 2010 and the $1.721 million he claimed in 2014.

Fired Starkey chief financial officer Scott Nelson is accused of reporting $567.979 on his 2014 return, much less than his real income, the documents said.

Nelson also is accused of submitting a “false and fraudulent” corporate tax return on Starkey’s behalf for the 2013 tax year.

According to court documents, Nelson claimed that Starkey Laboratories was entitled to receive a $12.9 million deduction. But the government charges that the deduction was based on fraudulent payments of restricted stock from a Starkey-related company, Northland Hearing, that were given to Ruzicka, Nelson and another unindicted executive.

Ruzicka and Nelson, nor their attorneys, could not be reached for comment, but have said in the past that the two men are innocent and will fight all charges.

Starkey spokesman Jon Austin said Wednesday’s additional criminal charges “shed additional light on the lengths to which the [accused] went in an effort to conceal their misconduct.”

He added that Nelson’s “false corporate tax return was used to cover up the timing of payments on a $15 million [stock] theft … and had the effect of depriving Starkey of a significant tax benefit of more than $14 million which our [Northland Hearing] subsidiary could have claimed as a future deduction.”

The scheme resulted in Starkey paying more in taxes than it was due, Austin said.

The allegations are the latest in a long list of charges that accuse Ruzicka, Nelson and Larry Miller, the fired head of human resources for Starkey, of fraud, embezzlement and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Two colleagues of Ruzicka and Nelson, who did not work for Starkey, also are charged.

The complicated case began in September 2015 with the firing of several top level executives from Starkey in Eden Prairie. That launched several civil, wrongful-termination lawsuits against Starkey that are still making their way through the courts.

A trial on the criminal charges is expected to begin in April.