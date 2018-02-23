When Bobby Rosen and Cara Safon became engaged last August, there were many decisions to be made. A venue to be chosen. A guest list to be created. Music to be picked.

One decision required little to no discussion: Both Rosen and Safon were certain that they did not want a wedding party to accompany them down the aisle.

"We had talked about this years before we got engaged," Safon said. "We were in full agreement that we didn't want to have a wedding party."

Safon and Rosen, both 29, met during a semester abroad in South America while they were attending the University of California, Berkeley. They began dating in their senior year and have been together since. Rosen is in his final year of Yale School of Medicine; Safon is a researcher at the Yale School of Public Health.

They are a part of a growing number of couples who are opting out of the wedding party, regardless of the size and style of the wedding.

"It's part of this whole trajectory of weddings becoming more personalized," said Marcy Blum, founder of Marcy Blum Associates, a New York-based event planning firm.

Blum said the trend of partyless weddings picked up about four or five years ago. This is in part because of the shifting age at which couples are getting married.

"For couples who are 30 and over, I'd say it's about a 50-50 chance that they have a wedding party," she said.

The desire to spare friends the stress of being a bridesmaid or a groomsman is a common theme among the couples who nix the party, and it speaks to a sometimes divisive view of what it means to be a wedding attendant.

Other couples are trying to avoid hurting their friends' feelings. That was the motivation for Madeline Popelka, 28, owner of a digital marketing company based in California.

"I went through the wedding process with my sister and a number of friends," Popelka said. "And I saw that when they had wedding parties, people would get very hurt that some friends were invited to be in the bridal party and others weren't. Their friendships weren't as strong after the wedding because of that."

Finances also can play a role. Popelka wanted to spare her friends the costs associated with being a bridesmaid, noting that she had spent "easily thousands of dollars" participating in weddings.

It costs, on average, $1,200 to $1,800 to be a bridesmaid, according to Angela L. Thompson, who teaches sociology at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. "That's a huge amount for an individual, especially if you have other financial obligations," she said.

Blum said that couples who skip having attendants find other ways to include, or recognize, particularly close friends and relatives. "You can have friends be ushers, do readings. There are endless variations."