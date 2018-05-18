LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A second Arkansas judge has prevented TV stations from airing a conservative group's ad attacking a state Supreme Court justice who is running for re-election.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Friday ordered stations in the Little Rock area to stop running the Judicial Crisis Network's ads targeting Justice Courtney Goodson.
Goodson challenged by Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson and state Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling in Tuesday's non-partisan judicial election.
A northwest Arkansas judge earlier this week ordered some stations to stop running the ad. A hearing was scheduled Friday afternoon on a request to dissolve that order.
