More Active Pattern Ahead - Cooler Temp Outlook

"RE-PURPOSING YOUR PUMPKINS"

Most of us probably toss our old jack-o-lanterns in the trash after a night full of tricks and treats, but an article from Casey's Outdoor Solutions suggests some ideas on how to re-purpose those wilting pumpkins.

"Now that Halloween is officially over you are probably thinking about tossing your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns into the garbage. Before you do so, here are some suggestions on re-purposing your pumpkins. IMPORTANT: These suggestions for reusing pumpkins are for pumpkins that are free of wax, paint, preserving sealants, glitter, & artificial decorations.: See more HERE: _______________________________________________________________________________ "Sweet ways to donate your Halloween candy in the Twin Cities" Too much Halloween candy? Rachel Hutton from the Star Tribune recently wrote an article on a few sweet ways to donate that candy! Great stuff Rachel - Thanks!! "The average American trick-or-treater fills a pillowcase with 3,500 to 7,000 calories worth of candy on Halloween night. For those who’d like to share the boo-unty, local charities and clinics collect candy for military members and veterans through donations, buybacks and swaps. Goodwill stores, HealthPartners and Fairview clinics and many dental offices are the most popular drop-off sites. With nearly 50 stores participating last year, Goodwill received about 4,000 pounds of candy. Dentistry for the Entire Family in Fridley will host its third annual swap the afternoons of Nov. 1, 2 and 5. They’ll pay children $1 per pound (up to $3) for their candy and throw in a dental swag bag to boot. The candy swap provides two benefits, says the practice’s owner, Dr. John Cretzmeyer. “First, reducing the sugar consumption of our young patients for better dental health. And second, the donation to the troops provides them with ‘goodwill incentives’ as handouts in their overseas deployments.” See more HERE: _____________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook Thursday - November 1st

High temps on Thursday will be pretty close to normal across much of the state with the exception along the international border. Readings there will only warm into the upper 30s / lower 40s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. The Twin Cities however will warm into the lower 50s, which will be darn close to the average high for the first day of November!



______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Temperatures in the metro ended up nearly -3F below average for the month of October and for the first day of November, we should be very close to the average high, which is in the lower 50s. As we head into the first few days of this new month, temperatures look to take a slight dip with highs in the 40s. The extended forecast suggests highs dipping into the 30s as we head closer to the 2nd weekend of November.

_________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook Ahead

After a nice dry Halloween across the state, weather conditions look to sour a bit as we head closer to the weekend. Now there might be a little light precipitation across parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, but the best chance of more widespread stuff looks to arrive on Saturday and linger through Sunday. There is still a chance of a light rain/snow mix across parts of far northern MN, but the majority of the precipitation looks to stay in the liquid fashion across much of the state. Precipitation Potential According to the GFS (American Model), areas of precipitaiton adding up to as much as 0.50" to 1" through the end of the weeknd. Keep in mind that there still could be some minor snow accumulations, but the best chance will be across the northern half of the state. ________________________________________________________________________________ 2018 MN Deer Hunting Opener - Saturday, November 3rd The MN Deer Hunting Opener is quickly approaching and folks heading to the woods next weekend will be keeping a close on the weather. Early forecasts suggest chilly temps with a slight chance of light rain/snow Friday into Saturday. Interestingly last year, folks in northern MN tallied upwards of 6" of snow on the Opener!! Also, according to the MN DNR, 35% of hunters sucessfully harvested a deer in 2017! "Minnesota's Firearm Deer Hunting Opener Weather - "Minnesota's 2018 Firearm Deer Hunting Opener is Saturday, November 3. The normal high temperature for November 3 ranges from the upper 30s across northern Minnesota to the upper 40s near the Iowa border. The average low temperature is in the 20s to low 30's. The historical probability of receiving measurable precipitation on November 3 is approximately 25%. Early November precipitation often falls as snow in the north, while rain is more likely in the south. An enduring, winter-long snow cover is typically not established until later in November, even in northern Minnesota. There has been significant snowfall on the Firearm Deer Hunting Opener in recent memory. 6.0 inches of snow fell at International Falls on the Deer Hunting Opener in 2017. .3 inches was reported at St. Cloud, but there was a snow cover of 4 inches. The 2017 Firearm Deer Hunting Opener was cold and wintry with 30's to low 40's statewide." See more from the MN DNR HERE:

"25 Photos That Perfectly Capture the Halloween Blizzard of 1991"

November 1st, 1991 was a VERY snow day across the state as the unforgettable 1991 Halloween Blizzard continued. In fact, the Twin Cities picked up another 18.5" of snow on November 1st, adding to the 8.2" that fell on Halloween. The Twin Cities picked up a total of 28.4" of snow from October 31st to November 3rd Here are some great pictures taken during the storm, while Duluth, MN tallied a whopping 36.9" of snow!

See more pictures HERE:

(Image credit: Brian Peterson via StarTribune)

(Image credit: Rick Sennot via StarTribune)

Recounts from the Memorable Blizzard

Here’s a wonderful mix tape from KFAI’s MinneCulture, which includes interviews from staff members that worked during the blizzard as well as other stories from the massive storm.

“How can you forget the one Halloween in your life that came with two feet of snow? KFAI’s Britt Aamodt was studying biology at Gustavus Adolphus College when a record snowstorm blasted its way into her life. She wasn’t alone in experiencing the legendary Halloween Blizzard of 1991, a storm that closed schools, shuttered stores and workplaces and left an indelible memory on those that experienced it. (Photo byPeter Boulay)”

LISTEN HERE:

My Memories of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard - As A Cow...

I was 9 that year and dressed up as a cow. It was an incredible storm and vividly remember snow piling up on my snout as I trudged from house to house in search for goodies.



25th Anniversary of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard



Mark Seely has a good write up in a "Weather Talk" about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard.

For many Minnesota citizens the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 (Oct 31 to Nov 3) remains one of the most dramatic weather events of their lifetime. One of the largest, most intense, and longest lasting blizzards to ever hit the state, this storm paralyzed many sections of eastern Minnesota where roads and highways were closed, and also left over 100,000 customers without power due to power lines brought down by ice, which was up to 2 inches thick in some parts of southeastern Minnesota.

-Over 200 new daily snowfall records were set across the state during this storm, including four communities that reported over 20 inches in a 24-hr period.

-The 4-day blizzard left many areas of the state with record levels of snow depth for November, ranging from 25 to 35 inches.

-At the height of the blizzard snow accumulation was occurring at the rate of 3 inches/hour, with maximum wind gusts to 50 mph.

-At least 16 communities reported a storm total snowfall of 25 inches or greater, topped by 36.9 inches at Duluth.

-In the aftermath of the storm over 100 communities reported sub zero F low temperatures over the first few days of November.

-With such a snowy start to November, many places reported record snowfall for the month, including 46.9" at MSP, 50.1" at Duluth, 51.5" at Two Harbors, and 58.6" at Bruno

Record Snowfall For the 1991 Halloween Blizzard

Here's another great writeup from The Minnesota State Climate Office about the storm, here's an excerpt:



"The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 still stands as a benchmark blizzard in Minnesota that other storms are compared to 25 years later."

"October Blizzards in Minnesota are rare, but they have happened in the past. The most severe early blizzard on record for Minnesota was the devastating October 16, 1880 storm. This storm left behind drifts of snow to 20 feet high in the Canby area and brought train traffic to a standstill over western Minnesota until the spring thaw. This winter is vividly portrayed in Laura Ingalls Wilder's Book: The Long Winter."

"The Halloween Blizzard in 1991 is one of those weather events that people can recall what they were doing as it unfolded. Folks were still celebrating the Minnesota Twins second World Series win in just four years when a cold front ushered in unseasonably cold air. The high temperature in the Twin Cities was 65 degrees on the 29th, over ten degrees above normal. On October 30th, the high temperature in the Twin Cities only reached 32 degrees. By this time a low pressure area was developing around Galveston Texas. From the seasoned veterans at the National Weather Service to students studying meteorology at St. Cloud State, there was no secret that a large storm was coming. Most forecasts for October 31st for central Minnesota called for a cold rain by the afternoon. Possibly heavy. The primary question at the time was: "How much rain would fall?""

"As Halloween dawned back in 1991, some wintry weather was anticipated but no one was expecting a blizzard. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch at 4:00 am on the 31st with a potential of a foot of snow. The first inkling that the forecast under projected snowfall totals came when precipitation started falling as snow at about 11:30am in the Twin Cities, much earlier than anticipated. With the realization that the precipitation would be snow, not rain, a Winter Storm Warning was issued during the day by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities and forecasters realized there was a potential for a lot of snow. As the afternoon faded into evening a surreal scene unfolded with kids attempting to trick or treat wearing coats and boots and pumpkins becoming covered with a snowy blanket. 8.2 inches of snow fell by midnight on the 31st at the Twin Cities International Airport, the most for the entire month of October on record for the Twin Cities."

See More From the MN State Climatology Office HERE:



Halloween Climatology

What is a typical Halloween like in the Twin Cities? Here are a few stats in case you're interested.

"Halloween is typically a time of crunchy leaves on the ground, and a bit of chill in the air. High temperatures in the Twin Cities are generally in the 40's and 50's. It is more common for the daily high on Halloween to be in the 60's than in the 30's. 70's tend to be a bit rare, with only eight Halloween high temperatures being 70 degrees or above. The warmest Halloween on record was 83 degrees in 1950, with the second coldest maximum temperature on record arriving one year later with a high of 30 in 1951. The coldest Halloween maximum temperature was a chilly 26 degrees back in 1873. The last fifteen years have had some balmy Halloween afternoons with a 71 degrees in 2000, and some quite cool ones as well with a 34 in 2002. There hasn't been a Halloween washout since 1997. Measurable precipitation has occurred on Halloween only 26% of the time in the Twin Cities, or 38 times out of 144 years. The most rain recorded was in 1979 with .78 inches. In 1991 .85 inches of precipitation fell, which was snow. In spite of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard, measurable snow on Halloween is about as rare as getting a full sized candy bar in your trick or treat bag. Since 1872 there's been enough snow to measure only six times: .6 in 1884, .2 in 1885, 1.4 in 1932, .4 in 1954, .5 in 1995 and of course 8.2 inches with the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. Thus there has been measurable snow on only 4% of the days."

See more from the State Climatology Office HERE: