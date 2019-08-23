1 It's Minnesota Cooks Day at the fair, a festive celebration of our state's bounty and the farmers, chefs and restaurant owners who bring good food to life. The day features a mix of cooking demonstrations, with chefs preparing drool-worthy dishes, from mushroom bacon panzanella and braised lamb to cider-braised pulled pork. The event also features live music and discussions about food. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dan Patch Park.

2 For more than 100 years, Kemps has made dairy products for savory dishes and sweet delights. Its "Mooseum" exhibit celebrates a century of change. Stop by for samples and activities. Open daily. South of Little Farm Hands.

3 Help keep needy children warm this winter by participating in the Quilts for Kids activity. Whether you are an avid quilter or are just barely able to thread a needle, all volunteers are welcome to help assemble quilts for children and families. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Creative Activities Building.

4 Grab a seat and prepare to let your imagination be a guide through tales of wonder with the Black Storytellers Alliance. Master storytellers will share the oral tradition as practiced by African people in the diaspora. Hear comical tales of wily creatures and brave heroes. 10:15 & 11 a.m. and 12:30 & 1:15 p.m. The North End.

5 DNR Park stage perennial favorite Ecuador Manta plays rhythmic music from the Andes Mountains. The band has created its own sound, blending the rhythms from Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador. Feel free to get up and dance or just relax and let the sounds of contemporary Latin and Caribbean sounds take your mind to a happy place. 5-9 p.m. DNR Garden Stage, DNR Park.

Melissa Walker