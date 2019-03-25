MOORHEAD, Minn. — The city of Moorhead is seeking volunteers to fill sandbags in anticipation of spring flooding along the Red River.

Mayor Jonathan Judd tells Minnesota Public Radio the city wants to fill 150,000 sandbags to prepare for a worst-case flood scenario.

The National Weather Service says there's a 10 percent chance the river will approach historic flood levels in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The record is 41 feet, in 2009. Moorhead used 2.5 million sandbags that year.

Spring flooding also is a concern elsewhere in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig were among the public officials who joined Hastings residents to fill thousands of sandbags Saturday. The Mississippi River at Hastings is forecast to rise to major flood stage this week.