MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities say charges have been filed against a man involved in a nine-hour standoff with police at his Moorhead home.

KFGO radio reports that 35-year-old Blake Fitzgerald is charged with six counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, domestic assault by strangulation and terroristic threats.

Court documents say the incident began Tuesday when a woman told Fitzgerald she was leaving him. Fitzgerald allegedly punched her in the head, kneed her in the stomach, pulled her hair and told her she "was going to die today." The woman was able to escape and call police from a neighbor's home.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Fitzgerald.