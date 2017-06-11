MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man is accused of rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter and keeping her from breathing until she turned blue.

Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Foltz is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault, all felonies.

KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rPaCXA) that Foltz admitted to investigators that while he was at work he thought about ways to harm the toddler. Authorities say he also snapped her with a towel, burned her by spraying hot water in her face and threw fireworks at her.

Foltz allegedly accused the victim's 3-year-old brother of causing the injuries by hitting her with a toy gun.

Foltz's attorney, Rex Tucker, could not be reached on Sunday.