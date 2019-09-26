TORONTO — Rudy Camacho, Bojan and Daniel Lovitz scored in a shootout and the Montreal Impact beat Toronto FC 3-1 in the tiebreaker Wednesday night after the MLS teams tied 1-1 in the two-game Canadian Championship.
Jonathan Osorio hit the post with Toronto's fourth kick to seal the result. Alejandro Pozuelo scored on Toronto's first attempt, but Jozy Altidore hit the crossbar and Patrick Mullins had his shot saved by goalkeeper Clement Diop.
Tsubasa Endoh scored in the second leg to pull Toronto even. Last week in Montreal, Ignacio Piatti scored in the Impact's 1-0 victory.
The Impact earned a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League.
