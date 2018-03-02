In a 1-1 game with time winding down, top-seeded Monticello senior defenseman Jack Saunders tried to use the momentum from a power play to his advantage. So he sent a point shot through traffic with 3:48 on the clock against second-seeded North Branch.
"I just saw my teammates celebrating," Saunders said. "So I just thought, 'Hey, let's go. It's a big goal.'"
He scored the game-winner for Monticello in a 3-1 victory over the Vikings in the Class 1A, Section 5 final Thursday at Elk River Ice Arena.
His teammate Jeff Henrikson scored his second goal of the game with two minutes to play before the Moose added an empty-netter with 5.1 ticks left.
Monticello coach Eric Nelson saw a "complete team effort" from his squad, especially in a tight game.
"The biggest part was just to keep playing and keep pushing, keep getting after pucks and getting them deep," Nelson said.
The Moose (19-7-2) return to the state tournament for the second time. Last year's co-op Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake finished as the Class 1A runner-up.
For the Vikings (22-6), the loss ends their 10-game winning streak. Three of their six losses this season were to Mississippi 8 Conference rival Monticello.
Thief River Falls 4, East Grand Forks 0: Brady Anderson recorded a natural hat trick and Nick Corneliusen recorded the shutout to lead the fourth seeded Prowlers past the second seeded Green Wave in the Class 1A, Section 8 final.
Alexandria 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2 (2OT): Jack Westlund scored a power-play goal 2:55 into the second overtime to give the third-seeded Cardinals the victory over the top-seeded Crusaders in the Class 1A, Section 6 final. Caleb Strong and Jakob Stender gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the second period.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.