TORONTO — Jaimiro Monteiro broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday.
Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot.
Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (7-3-2) is 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring the opposition 14-3.
The Union opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Chris Mavinga's own goal. Toronto (5-4-1) tied it on Alejandro Pozuelo's free kick in the 51st.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in Madrid as clay slump continues
Rafael Nadal's slump on clay continued with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 loss to ninth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Saturday.
Wolves
Can Wolves find the next big thing in basketball analytics?
What might be the next big thing in NBA analytics that new boss Gersson Rosas and the Wolves can unearth and exploit?
Twins
Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2
Marcus Stroman was angry when removed from yet another start when he received little run support, and the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Chicago White Sox and Iván Nova 7-2 Saturday.
Motorsports
The Latest: Pagenaud wins 3rd IndyCar GP with daring pass
The Latest on the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (all times local):
Outdoors
Scoggins: Nothing funny about running marathons on seven continents
Karen Hohertz-Jacobs was more bookworm than athlete growing up. Forty years later, she carries a different story after a monumental running feat.