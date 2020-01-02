A Montana man was fatally injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Wilkin County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

David Merle McCoy, 69, of Whitehall, Mont., died after his southbound 1992 Chevrolet GMT 400 pickup veered into the northbound lane of Hwy. 9 near 260th Street in Meadows Township and hit a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by Carolyn J. Holocek, 68, of Thief River Falls, Minn. The crash happened at 6:41 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

McCoy, who was not wearing a seat belt and who showed evidence of alcohol use, was taken to CHI St. Francis Healthcare Campus in Breckenridge, where he died, the patrol said.

Holocek and her four passengers were all taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said. The passengers were David W. Holocek, 61; Julia M. Francis, 30; Eric M. Francis, 34, and Yazermiah Francis 4, all of Thief River Falls. All were wearing seat belts and none was using alcohol, the patrol said.

Late Wednesday, the Hennepin County medical examiner released the name of a 55-year-old Maple Grove man killed early Tuesday in a crash in Plymouth. Douglas Ray Miller died when his SUV was stuck by a semitrailer tractor at the intersection of Hwys. 55 and 101 just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Miller died at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt.

Authorities have not yet said which driver had the right of way at the well-traveled intersection.