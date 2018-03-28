HONOLULU — A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
But when the people on shore looked back to the man, he was floating face down.
Firefighters in a helicopter and lifeguards on rescue watercraft pulled the man from the water. He was airlifted and firefighters began CPR, but the man died on the scene.
It was the 16th ocean-related death on Maui this year.
