– They tried pushing it. They tried pulling it. They tried cutting it in half.

And the monster bog of the Brainerd lakes just laughed.

In the ongoing struggle of man vs. nature, nature won a unanimous decision Wednesday.

A daylong effort at North Long Lake failed to dislodge the giant floating mat of muck, bulrushes and tamarack trees that grounded on shore last fall at Legionville, a training camp for Minnesota school patrol guards.

“It kicked our butts, let’s just be honest here,” said Kevin Martini, an official with the Brainerd office of the state Department of Natural Resources. “We never thought it would be this much trouble.”

Workers attempted to place a cable above and below the bog on North Long Lake with the intent to split the bog in two to make it more manageable to remove.

More than 3 dozen volunteers attacked the bog around 7 a.m. with a flotilla of boats packing thousands of horsepower, trying to pull the bog off shore. The bog refused to budge.

“Six boats? I think we needed 160,” one driver said.

Around dinner time, workers finally succeeded in slicing the bog in half using a steel cable and were preparing to make another try at pulling at least half the bog off the beach.

Everyone wanted in on the action, even the food. So many local residents came out to watch that they helped themselves to the lunch that had been delivered for the volunteers.

“How many times in a lifetime are you gonna see something like this in your own backyard?” said Tom Hagen, who lives nearby. “It’s made me more curious about nature.”

Karen Pierzinski and her husband, Barney, were fascinated by the activity.

“I think it’s hilarious,” Karen Pierzinski said. “It’s just one big mess. Good luck to ’em.”

Added her husband: “I think they should get some dynamite.”