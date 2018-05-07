ST. LOUIS — Monsanto Chairman and CEO Hugh Grant will leave the company after it's acquired by Germany's Bayer AG.
The St. Louis company said Monday that Grant will work to see the $57 billion deal through and oversee operations before it closes. Bayer expects the deal to close in the second quarter.
A number of Monsanto's top executives will depart with Grant as well.
Monsanto shareholders approved a bid from the pharmaceutical and chemical business in December.
Monsanto sells seeds and crop protection chemicals to the agricultural sector.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Google to showcase AI advances at its big conference
Google is likely to again put artificial intelligence in the spotlight at its annual developers conference Thursday.
National
Fed's Powell: Rate hikes should not upend the global economy
Moves by the Fed and other major central banks to raise interest rates after a long period of keeping them low should not be disruptive to the global economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.
Business
Asian shares advance as China reports recovery in exports
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday following an upbeat finish on Wall Street. Chinese benchmarks surged after Beijing reported that exports rebounded in…
National
Key moments surrounding Iran's now-threatened nuclear deal
President Donald Trump is to announce Tuesday whether he will pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, a 2015 agreement that capped…
Variety
Asian shares advance as China reports recovery in exports
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday following an upbeat finish on Wall Street. Chinese benchmarks surged after Beijing reported that exports rebounded in…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.