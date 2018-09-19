MONONA, Wis. — Several schools in the Monona area were on lockdown after a shooting on a city bus near the schools.
Madison police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. Wednesday about someone shot on a bus. Lt. Jamar Gary says a suspect is at large and one person has been taken to the hospital.
WISC-TV reports La Follette High School, Sennett Middle School and Monona Grove High Schools were all on lockdown in response.
Monona Grove Superintendent Daniel Olson confirmed the high school was on lockdown and said school officials were gathering more information.
