1st_$12,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

2nd_$18,500, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

3rd_$12,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

4th_$17,500, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

5th_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

6th_$17,500, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 5f.

7th_$14,000, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

8th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

