1st-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

2nd-$18,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)

3rd-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

4th-$17,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

5th-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

6th-$17,500, Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

7th-$14,000, Claiming $7,500-$6,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

8th-$36,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

