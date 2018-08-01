1st-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
2nd-$18,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)
3rd-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
4th-$17,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
5th-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
6th-$17,500, Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
7th-$14,000, Claiming $7,500-$6,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
8th-$36,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
