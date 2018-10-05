NEW YORK — Monica Lewinsky is teaming up with celebrities for an anti-bullying campaign that targets name-calling.

Appearing Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Lewinsky says the #DefyTheName campaign calls on people to change their social media names to include the names they were bullied by. Lewinsky says she'll now be known as: Monica Chunky Slut Stalker That Woman Lewinsky."

Lewinsky says she had a long list of names from childhood on. She says name-calling is the most common form of bullying and it's important not to let those names define you.

Lewinsky says organizers want to recreate a community of empathy online.

Lewinsky was a White House intern when she had an affair with President Bill Clinton. Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998.