AMSTERDAM — Dutch police who found 350,000 euros ($400,000) hidden inside a washing machine have detained a man on suspicion of — what else? — money laundering.
Police said in a statement Thursday that officers were checking a house in western Amsterdam on Monday for unregistered residents when they found the valuable laundry load.
A photo displayed on the police website showed bundles of bank notes, mainly 20- and 50-euro bills, crammed into the drum.
The officers also found a money-counting machine, a gun and several cell phones.
The 24-year-old suspect's name was not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.
