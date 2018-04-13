MADISON, Wis. — The billionaire founder of shipping and packaging supply giant Uline Corp. continues to spend big on Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race in support of Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson.

Richard Uihlein gave $500,000 last month to the newly formed Club for Growth Action Wisconsin super PAC, which supports Nicholson. Uihlein has given nearly $16 million since 2017 to eight groups that are supporting Nicholson in the Republican primary against state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

Spending by the groups Uilhein supports has helped make the Senate race the most expensive in the country so far.

The Center for Responsive Politics says so far $4.8 million has been spent by outside groups so far in support of Nicholson while $3.1 million has been spent against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Democratic Party spokesman Brad Bainum says Nicholson is "bought and paid for" by Uihlein.