NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Mondelez International Inc., up $2.01 to $42.12
The maker of Oreos disclosed a larger-than-expected profit and said sales in emerging markets were good.
Pfizer Inc., down 34 cents to $42.89
The drugmaker cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Under Armour Inc., up $5.04 to $23.23
The sports apparel company posted a larger profit and better sales than analysts had forecast.
AutoNation Inc., down $1.72 to $40.46
The auto retailer's third-quarter sales fell far short of Wall Street projections.
American Tower Corp., up $8.13 to $160.95
The wireless communications infrastructure company reported better quarterly results than analysts expected.
General Electric Co., down 98 cents to $10.18
The industrial company slashed its dividend again and said the Justice Department is investigating a charge taken by its power unit.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., down 45 cents to $3.27
The oil and natural gas giant company plans to acquire WildHorse Resource Development Corp. in a nearly $4 billion deal.
Vulcan Materials Co., up $14.73 to $98.93
The construction materials maker recovered some of its recent losses after its profit and sales topped estimates.
