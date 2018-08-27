Drivers will see lots of flashing lights on westbound I-394 at Louisiana Avenue. It's a medical emergency with a person lying on the pavement and two lanes are blocked.
Help was on the scene. Prepare for a minor slow down in both directions in the immediate area.
Success. Crews were able to push an earlier crash out of the left lane of northbound I-35W near Chicago Avenue. Both lanes, which are divided from each other with a concrete barrier are open and traffic is flowing freely.
Elsewhere at 6:20 a.m., the work zone slow downs were in place on southbound I-35 in Forest Lake. Traffic jams from just north of Hwy. 8 down to Hwy. 97. Plan on an extra 10 minutes to get through the area.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Monday traffic: Medical emergency slows traffic on I-394
Drivers will see lots of flashing lights on westbound I-394 at Louisiana Avenue.
Local
Crashes slow drive on I-35W in Shoreview
A couple fender benders on southbound I-35W in the area of County Road I in Shoreview has traffic slowing, but that's the worst of things on the system.
Local
Headed to the fair? So is everyone else: All State Fair park and ride lots are full
Express bus riders were also facing long lines while those driving to the fair will find streets near the fairgrounds congested.
Local
Here's how to get to the Minnesota State Fair
Avid fairgoers were already lining up to get into opening day of the Minnesota State Fair as vehicles at 5:30 a.m. were parked outside the Hoyt Avenue gate and on Snelling Avenue.
Local
Thursday traffic: State Fair, crashes leading to gridlock
Nothing like the Minnesota State Fair and crashes across the system to spawn gridlock and jam ups all across the metro.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.