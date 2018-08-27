Drivers will see lots of flashing lights on westbound I-394 at Louisiana Avenue. It's a medical emergency with a person lying on the pavement and two lanes are blocked.

Help was on the scene. Prepare for a minor slow down in both directions in the immediate area.

Success. Crews were able to push an earlier crash out of the left lane of northbound I-35W near Chicago Avenue. Both lanes, which are divided from each other with a concrete barrier are open and traffic is flowing freely.

Elsewhere at 6:20 a.m., the work zone slow downs were in place on southbound I-35 in Forest Lake. Traffic jams from just north of Hwy. 8 down to Hwy. 97. Plan on an extra 10 minutes to get through the area.