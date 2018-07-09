The latest hot spot at 8:20 a.m. is southbound I-35E at Roselawn Avenue. A wreck is making the trip from I-694 to downtown St. Paul about 12 to 15 minutes.
A construction project the started Monday morning on the Crosstown in the vicinity of I-494 had led to a big ramp jam. Vehicles are waiting a good 10 minutes to exit southbound I-494 at Hwy. 62 in Eden Prairie.
Drivers will feel the pinch from I-394 down to Hwy. 62.
Drivers will ride the brakes from Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel on westbound I-94. Look for a fender bender at Hwy. 280 and the road construction between Chicago and Portland avenues.
In the west metro, southbound Hwy. 169 is creeping along from I-94 down to Hwy. 7. The thickest traffic is through New Hope from Bass Lake Road to Medicine Lake Road.
Eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 101 to the Fish Lake Interchange in Maple Grove.
And in case you've forgotten, Monday marks the first day of the big closure on Hwy. 55 between Rockford and Buffalo. The detour routes drivers to Hwy. 25 to Hwy. 12 to Hennepin County roads 139 and 92.
Road work ramps up with weekend work; more projects start next week
Road construction took a short break for Independence Day, but with the Wednesday holiday in the rear view mirror, it's back to work on projects already underway and full slate of projects that begin on Monday.
Friday traffic: A commuter's paradise
Oh, if every commute could be like this. Drivers can keep their foot on the gas pedal or click on the cruise control because there is not much in the way of traffic to slow them down.
Thursday traffic: Light levels of traffic leading to quick commutes
With light levels of traffic, there is plenty of room on the highways and freeways Thursday morning.
Tuesday traffic: Hwy. 41 over Minnesota River in Chaska reopens
The best news of the day is that the Hwy. 41 crossing over the Minnesota River in Chaska has reopened, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
