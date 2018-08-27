A two-vehicle wreck on southbound Hwy. 169 at Plymouth Avenue in New Hope is making for a 15-minute drive from I-94 down to I-394. And in the backup, look for one at 49th Avenue.

On the south end, a crash on the Minnesota River bridge has the northbound lanes congested at 8 a.m.

Northbound Hwy. 100 is plugged up from Hwy. 7 up to a wreck near Glenwood Avenue. Southbound struggles from France Avenue down to Hwy. 55.

Westbound I-94 has pockets of slow and go traffic from Manning Avenue to Radio Drive in Woodbury and ahead from White Bear Avenue to downtown St. Paul, largely due to an earlier wreck at Mounds Boulevard.

A reader tweets that traffic is barely moving on Hwy. 12 in Long Lake. Be prepared for a big delay.

@MnDOTtraffic any updates on the accident on Hwy12 by long lake? Traffic has been standstill for the last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/QBzqma4tyf — Mac Smith (@TheBigMacSmith) August 27, 2018

Elsewhere look for congestion on both directions of I-694 between the Mississippi River and I-35W. Northbound I-35E is tough going in the vicinityof Hwy. 110.