GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
A.J. Happ, New York
The lefthander shut out the Twins over six innings on six hits while striking out three.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Consecutive losses by the Twins to the Yankees, including last year’s AL wild-card game.
12-4 The Yankees’ record over their past 16 road games.
460 Estimated distance in feet of Gary Sanchez’s home run off Kyle Gibson, breaking a scoreless tie.
ON DECK
Sonny Gray, will be pitching on eight days’ rest when he faces the Twins on Tuesday. Tyler Duffey gets his turn as an opener for the Twins, with Kohl Stewart expected to follow.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More From Sports
Vikings
Darnold sharp, but Jets' rout of Lions a total team effort
Sam Darnold showed he could recover from a careless mistake — a promising trait for any rookie quarterback.
Twins
Newcomb goes 6 strong, Albies provides jolt as Braves top SF
The Atlanta Braves are threatening to turn a tight NL East race into a runaway finish.
Sports
Yankees 7, Twins 2
The New York Yankees defeated the Twins 7-2 on Monday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Sports
Stafford, Lions unravel in Patricia's dreadful debut
The booing began early. The Detroit Lions scored on a touchdown on the game's first snap, but it wasn't long before the fans at Ford Field sensed trouble.
Twins
Guzman, Gallo, Minor lead Rangers past Angels to stop skid
Ronald Guzman homered, Joey Gallo drove in three runs and Mike Minor threw six solid innings to help the Texas Rangers end a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
