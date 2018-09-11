GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

A.J. Happ, New York

The lefthander shut out the Twins over six innings on six hits while striking out three.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Consecutive losses by the Twins to the Yankees, including last year’s AL wild-card game.

12-4 The Yankees’ record over their past 16 road games.

460 Estimated distance in feet of Gary Sanchez’s home run off Kyle Gibson, breaking a scoreless tie.

ON DECK

Sonny Gray, will be pitching on eight days’ rest when he faces the Twins on Tuesday. Tyler Duffey gets his turn as an opener for the Twins, with Kohl Stewart expected to follow.

La VELLE E. NEAL III