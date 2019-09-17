GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios, Twins

He put together his second consecutive strong start, this time looking dominant after giving up a couple of early runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Career homers for White Sox catcher James McCann off Berrios, in 24 at-bats.

0 Home runs for the Twins, who still lead the Yankees by one in the race for the MLB record.

ON DECK

The Twins face lefthander Ross Detwiler (2-5, 6.79 ERA) -- a break, considering they could have faced Lucas Giolito (14-9, 3.41), who was shut down for the season by the White Sox because of a mild lat strain.