GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios, Twins
He put together his second consecutive strong start, this time looking dominant after giving up a couple of early runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Career homers for White Sox catcher James McCann off Berrios, in 24 at-bats.
0 Home runs for the Twins, who still lead the Yankees by one in the race for the MLB record.
ON DECK
The Twins face lefthander Ross Detwiler (2-5, 6.79 ERA) -- a break, considering they could have faced Lucas Giolito (14-9, 3.41), who was shut down for the season by the White Sox because of a mild lat strain.
Golf
Comparing streaks of sub-70 rounds for Hovland, Estes
Viktor Hovland tied the PGA Tour record on Sunday at The Greenbrier with his 17th consecutive round in the 60s, closing with a 64 to…
Twins
How close to clinching? Here's how it looks for the Twins
Here's at look at what Cleveland would need to do to catch the Twins, based on how the teams do over the final 12 games of the season
Vikings
Newton sits out practice after re-aggravating foot injury
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has re-aggravated a mid-foot sprain injury and did not attend practice making his status unclear for this week's game at Arizona.
Sports
Roger Federer to decide soon on Tokyo Olympic plans
Roger Federer plans to decide "in the next month or so" whether he will play at next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Vikings
Giants bench Eli Manning, name Daniel Jones starting QB
Eli Manning's long and distinguished reign as the New York Giants' starting quarterback is seemingly over. Let the Daniel Jones era begin.