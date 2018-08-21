GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Davidson, Chicago

The White Sox third baseman was 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Times the Twins have struck out at least 12 times in a game.

34 Pitches thrown by Stephen Gonsalves in the second inning.

36 Triples by the White Sox this season, tops in the AL.

ON DECK

Michael Kopech makes his highly anticipated debut for the White Sox, facing Jose Berrios, who is 6-1 with a 2.28 ERA against Chicago in his career.

La VELLE E. NEAL III