GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Martin Perez, Twins
The lefthander, who threw seven shutout innings Monday, improved to 5-0.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Shutouts for the Twins.
17 First-pitch strikes thrown by Perez.
35 Plate appearances between home runs for Eddie Rosario.
0.43 ERA for Perez in his past three starts.
ON DECK
Righthander Jose Berrios can set a career high with his fifth consecutive win. Righthander Aaron Sanchez, who beat the Twins on April 16 at Target Field, will start for Toronto.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
