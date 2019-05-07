GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Martin Perez, Twins

The lefthander, who threw seven shutout innings Monday, improved to 5-0.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Shutouts for the Twins.

17 First-pitch strikes thrown by Perez.

35 Plate appearances between home runs for Eddie Rosario.

0.43 ERA for Perez in his past three starts.

ON DECK

Righthander Jose Berrios can set a career high with his fifth consecutive win. Righthander Aaron Sanchez, who beat the Twins on April 16 at Target Field, will start for Toronto.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III